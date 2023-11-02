Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Michael Jackson is Highest-paid Deceased Celeb

November 2, 2023

The late American singer, songwriter, and dancer, Michael Jackson, has topped Forbes’ list of the 13 highest-paid dead celebrities with an estimated $115 million in earnings.

This was revealed in the 2023 annual ranking of the highest-paid dead celebrities, which was made available by Forbes on Tuesday, October 31.

According to Forbes, the 13 deceased musicians, authors, and other A-listers on Forbes’ annual ranking of the highest-paid dead celebrities earned $470 million during the past 12 months, a 70% decrease from the record-breaking $1.6 billion grossed in 2022.

Michael Jackson returned to the No. 1 spot for the first time in four years with an estimated $115 million in earnings. He’s followed by his late father-in-law, Elvis Presley, at No. 2.

The legendary King of Pop, Michael Jackson, tragically passed away on June 25, 2009.

Check out the list below:

  1. Michael Jackson – $115 million
  2. Elvis Presley – $100 million
  3. Ray Manzarek – $45 million
  4. Dr. Seuss – $40 million
  5. Charles M. Schulz – $30 million
  6. Prince – $30 million
  7. Whitney Houston – $30 million
  8. John Lennon – $22 million
  9. Bob Marley – $16 million
  10. Bing Crosby – $14 million
  11. George Harrison – $14 million
  12. Arnold Palmer – $10 million
  13. Marilyn Monroe – $10 million.

