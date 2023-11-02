Michael Jackson is Highest-paid Deceased Celeb

The late American singer, songwriter, and dancer, Michael Jackson, has topped Forbes’ list of the 13 highest-paid dead celebrities with an estimated $115 million in earnings.

This was revealed in the 2023 annual ranking of the highest-paid dead celebrities, which was made available by Forbes on Tuesday, October 31.

According to Forbes, the 13 deceased musicians, authors, and other A-listers on Forbes’ annual ranking of the highest-paid dead celebrities earned $470 million during the past 12 months, a 70% decrease from the record-breaking $1.6 billion grossed in 2022.

Michael Jackson returned to the No. 1 spot for the first time in four years with an estimated $115 million in earnings. He’s followed by his late father-in-law, Elvis Presley, at No. 2.

The legendary King of Pop, Michael Jackson, tragically passed away on June 25, 2009.

Check out the list below: