Michael Jackson is Highest-paid Deceased Celeb

The late American singer, songwriter, and dancer, Michael Jackson, has topped Forbes’ list of the 13 highest-paid dead celebrities with an estimated $115 million in earnings.
This was revealed in the 2023 annual ranking of the highest-paid dead celebrities, which was made available by Forbes on Tuesday, October 31.
According to Forbes, the 13 deceased musicians, authors, and other A-listers on Forbes’ annual ranking of the highest-paid dead celebrities earned $470 million during the past 12 months, a 70% decrease from the record-breaking $1.6 billion grossed in 2022.
Michael Jackson returned to the No. 1 spot for the first time in four years with an estimated $115 million in earnings. He’s followed by his late father-in-law, Elvis Presley, at No. 2.
The legendary King of Pop, Michael Jackson, tragically passed away on June 25, 2009.
Check out the list below:
- Michael Jackson – $115 million
- Elvis Presley – $100 million
- Ray Manzarek – $45 million
- Dr. Seuss – $40 million
- Charles M. Schulz – $30 million
- Prince – $30 million
- Whitney Houston – $30 million
- John Lennon – $22 million
- Bob Marley – $16 million
- Bing Crosby – $14 million
- George Harrison – $14 million
- Arnold Palmer – $10 million
- Marilyn Monroe – $10 million.