Opinion: Who wants a beauty queen daughter-in-law?

A girl with a beauty queen’s face and body is good as a girlfriend, not a daughter-in-law. Every man will want her. Her bosses, the neighbours, even her husband’s friends. She is an endangered specie. She is temptation on two legs. She may be a good girl but what about the bad guys, the wolves who’ll lust after her like dogs on heat? Imagine what that will do to their marriage. It will be like planting a mango tree by the road side. Everybody will want to pluck. They will use sticks, throw stones, even their shoes at it, anything for a piece of the action. It’s not about whether the girl can control herself, it is about what all those men wanting her will do, what they are capable of doing. Yeah, which mother doesn’t want beautiful grandchildren but certainly not at the risk of getting her son killed because other crazy men want his wife at all cost.

What do you think?

By Funke Egbemode (egbemode3@gmail.com)