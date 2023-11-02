Wike: If l want to do something, l will do it

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has told governors of the People Democratic Party (PDP) that he will do what he wants to do.

The Minister said this when Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, led his counterpart on a courtesy visit to him over the crisis rocking Rivers State.

Wike, a former Rivers governor, had worked for the emergence of Fubara as his successor but the duo fell out in less than six months.

In his chat with the governor, Wike said impeachment move was not equivalent to a military coup as it has constitutional backing.

He dismissed rumours of interest in monies belonging to Rivers state, adding that nobody could take away the political structure in the state.

“Nobody can intimidate me. If I want to do something, I will do it. Impeachment is not a military coup; it is provided under the Constitution. I’m not interested in all the rumours, money, this, and that. Rubbish. Absolute rubbish. I just left office how many months ago? And I’m FCT Minister, so which money?”

“But nobody can take away our political structure. No one. You cannot work and people will begin to bring enemies, those who fought you when you were struggling for the person to be in office. Nobody does that. I’m not a political ingrate, but don’t touch the political structure of the state. I will not shut my eyes,” Wike said.

Wike also appreciated the Governor’s Forum for the visit and appreciated President Bola Tinubu for the privilege to serve as FCT Minister, while reiterating his support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum thanked Wike for his willingness to resolve issues, noting that the Forum had “waded into the matter”, which showed the importance of Rivers.

Aside from Mohammed, who is governor of Bauchi, others in the delegation are: Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), and Agbu Kefas (Taraba).