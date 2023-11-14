Dino Melaye :No election but allocation of votes in Kogi

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, claims that some opposition parties planned for his third position in Saturday’s governorship poll.

He said what transpired on Saturday was not an election but an allocation of votes.

Ododo won with 446,237 votes, defeating his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party, who garnered 259,052, while Melaye had 46,362 votes.

The PDP candidate stated these on Monday during his appearance on the Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today.’

He said, “A meeting was held and they said, ‘Dino Melaye must not come second because if he comes second, it’s dangerous… so, he must become a distant third.’ There was no election; there was only allocation of votes.”

Melaye noted that votes were allocated to the SDP candidate, Ajaka, in the eastern part of the state.