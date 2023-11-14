Driver under LASTMA pursuit kills 2 Street Cleaners In Lagos

The lifeless bodies of the cleaners were seen laid in a drainage channel as onlookers mourned.

The gathering of onlookers and other street cleaners led to blockade of the road, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims who were said to be from the same family, were hit by a vehicle whose driver lost control, swerving to escape an early morning raid by LASTMA.

“This has been happening for a very long time, the exploitation and the wickedness by Lagos state government and LASTMA, this wickedness must stop.

“Look at what happened, two family members died because a LASTMA official was chasing a bus. This has been happening for a very long time,” said a resident, identified as Friday.

At the venue, some street cleaners were seen ranting, accusing the state government of endangering their lives.

All civil attempts to take them off the road fell on deaf ears until the intervention of a horde of police officers who dispersed them after sporadic gunfire in the air.

Meanwhile,

Commuters were left stranded across various bus stops in Lagos State on Monday following a protest by commercial bus drivers over the incident and alleged arbitrary arrest and extortion by officials of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority.

The drivers are also frowning upon the activities of officials of the Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit withdrew their services thereby forcing the workers to trek long distances.

The protest took effect in most parts of the states, including areas such as Egbeda, Ikeja, Iyana Ipaja, Agege, Yaba and Iyana-Iba.