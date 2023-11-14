NLC strike begins today, as FG outlaws it

The organised labour has directed its members to commence nationwide strike over the assault on Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, starting from midnight of Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The organised labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, said all affiliate unions of the two labour centres had been directed to implement the resolutions of the joint National Executive Council of TUC and NLC.

President of TUC, Festus Osifo, who addressed reporters at Labour House, said the strike would remain until “governments at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”

Osifo specifically said the organised labour was baffled that despite an ultimatum given to the government, the Area Commander that led attacks on Ajaero was yet to be sacked from the police force and prosecuted.

The labour leader also wondered why the police was yet to arrest and prosecute the leader of an alleged killer squad.

He said, “We also stated that the area commander that led the police to carry out the brutalisation should be relieved of his duties and he should be prosecuted.

Then, Chinaza, whom everybody knew that led the thugs should also be arrested and prosecuted. We have a list of our demands. We gave an ultimatum that initially expired Wednesday last week.

“But on the eve of that expiration, we held a joint session of the NLC and the TUC, we looked at it, we thought that as a responsible institution we should give an additional one week if the government would be responsive. In order to further draw the attention of the government, we had a picketing session last week.”

So, the two labour centres have resolved to stand firmly by the decision of the joint NEC that was held last week Tuesday that in 00:01 hours on 14th of November, we shall declare a nationwide strike. So, effective tomorrow or midnight today, a nationwide strike is going to commence.

Reacting to the development, the Federal Government on Monday asked the organised Labour to shelve its planned strike slated to commence on Tuesday (today).

The government reminded the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of a restraining order issued by the National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Friday.

” In our our view, we believe that labour leaders have a hidden agenda that they are executing. They want to exacerbate the hardship that our people are going through,” President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, said.

The Presidency reasoned that the move is no longer in the interest of Nigerians as it is now a way to give vent to Labour’s grievances against the Imo State Government.

Onanuga insisted, “So this strike cannot be for workers’ interest…You cannot tell any Nigerian that this is for a better life for them. In fact, they (Labour) didn’t say they are going to strike because of increase in the cost of fuel or something like that.

They said they are going to strike because one of their leaders was manhandled in Imo State. And when this happened, the police said they are Investigating. The Governor of the State said if what labour is saying is correct, he apologises.

“So what point do they want to prove now? If it’s about the issues they have with the Government before, the government has settled most of those conditions they gave in the MOU.”

The Presidency also faulted the legitimacy of the strike saying it is in defiance of an existing court order.

“We are surprised that the NLC and TUC are going ahead with their threat to enforce this strike. We can see their illegality because the National Industrial Court headed by Justice Benedict Kanyip gave a ruling last week and banned them from going on strike.

“Because the court agreed with the petition of our lawyer that the strike will cause untold hardship in this country. So, NLC and TUC forging ahead means they are disobeying a lawful court order.