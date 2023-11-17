35-Yr-Old Wunmi Toriola set to be wife no 2,3 or 4

I use to have the mindset that I can’t be a second or third wife to any man.

However, that has changed, I don’t mind being a second wife I want to marry, even if it’s a Widower”

35-Year-Old Nollywood Actress disclosed this on her recent interview.

According to the single mother of one, she would “gladly become a second wife because I’m after-one now”.

Toriola spoke in a recent interview with media personality, Debbie Shokoya.

The thespian said she has been single for “a while now”.

She said, “I used to have the mindset that I can’t be a second or third wife but that has changed because I’m after-one now.

“If I see an after-one like me too or a widower, I will marry him. What matters is my happiness.”

She said most men don’t approach female celebrities because they think they are open to only rich men but it’s not so with all of them.

Toriola added that most actresses worked for their money contrary to popular opinion that rich men are behind their luxurious lifestyles.

It may be recalled that Wunmi Toriola got married in 2018 and welcomed her first child the next year.

In 2023, she announced via her Instagram page that her marriage of four years had crashed