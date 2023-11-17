Adekeke ignores Court order, Sacks Chief Judge 2mths to retirement

Despite an order of the National Industrial Court restraining Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, from removing or interfering with the judiciary, the Governor has approved the suspension of the Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday, stated that the Governor approved the resolution of the House of Assembly asking the Chief Judge to step aside over the allegation of misconduct.

Nigerian Tribune has earlier reported that Justice Ojo dragged Adeleke to court and secured an injunction to restrain the governor from removing her.

However, on Thursday evening, Adeleke said he “has approved the resolution of the Osun State House of Assembly asking the Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, to step aside the pending investigation of allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, corruption, and disregard for rule of law against her by the House of Assembly”, it reads partly.”

According to Rasheed’s statement, “The state House Of Assembly after its resolution on Thursday on the floor of the House however resolved that the next in order of seniority to Justice Adepele Ojo be sworn-in immediately to avoid any vacuum in the third arm of government in Osun State.

“The house had earlier stated that, based on various petitions received against the Chief Judge of Osun State bothering on gross misconducts, abuse of office, corruption and lack of respect for due process and rule of law, this Honourable House, in performance of its oversight functions and exercise of its investigative powers vested by the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).”

Adeleke’s spokesman stated further that the House resulted “That the Committee on Judiciary, Public Petitions and Legal Matters investigate the petitions against the Chief Judge of Osun State, Honourable Justice Adepele Ojo, by inviting the Chief Judge and report to the House within 7 days from today.

“That pending the outcome of the investigation, the Chief Judge of Osun State, Honourable Justice Adepele Ojo should step aside, not for any disciplinary action, but to allow for proper investigation of the allegations.”

“That while she steps aside pending the investigation, the Executive Governor should immediately swear in the next judge in order of Seniority as the Acting Chief Judge of Osun State.”

“The Executive should immediately notify the National Judicial Council and the State Judicial Service Commission of the resolutions of this House immediately for their awareness.”

“That the Clerk of this House should forward the resolutions of this House to the Executive, the National Judicial Council and the State Judicial Service Commission.”

“Meanwhile, following the approval of the resolution of the House by the Governor, the Deputy-Governor has been directed by the Governor to perform the swearing-in ceremony of the Acting Chief Judge of Osun State which will be held tomorrow at the Executive Lounge, Governor’s Office, Osogbo,” he concluded.