Appeal Court Sacks Zamfara Gov, Orders Rerun

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has voided the election of Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Lawal winner of the March 18 governorship election.

But Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenged the victory of Lawal, who ran under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal had upheld Lawal’s election, but the Matawalle, now Minister of State for Defence, proceeded to the Appeal Court.

On Thursday, a three-member panel of justices annulled the victory of Lawal and ordered a rerun of the election in three local government areas.

The affected LGAs are Maradun, Birnin Magaji and Bukuyun.