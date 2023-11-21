3,155 Nigerians die of COVID-19

Data obtained on Monday, November 20, 2020, from the website of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, stated that “to date, 266,675 cases (of COVID-19) have been confirmed, 259,953 cases have been discharged and 3,155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Two states with zero cases reported – Kaduna and Rivers. A multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

The index case of the virus was confirmed on February 28, 2020, in Nigeria, and 24 days after that day, the country recorded its first fatality from the coronavirus that day.

The victim was a former Managing Director of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company, Suleiman Achimugu, who died on March 23, after showing symptoms of the virus following his return to the country from the United Kingdom, according to his family.

The death was reported widely and it sparked fears resulting in panic buying of cleaning products and eventually the lockdown of Abuja and Lagos a week later on March 30 for 14 days initially.

On April 17, the powerful Chief of Staff of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, succumbed to coronavirus at 69, becoming the most popular COVID-19 fatality in West Africa as of then.

A two-term governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, also died from underlying health conditions after contracting coronavirus.

The Ondo State Commissioner of Health, Wahab Adegbenro, died from COVID-19 complications on July 2, 2020, at the state’s infectious disease hospital.

Bayo Osinowo also died of coronavirus disease. Before his death, Osinowo was a senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District. He passed away on June 15 at the age of 64.

Many more persons lost their lives as a result of the virus, as the NCDC put the total deaths as of Monday at 3,155.