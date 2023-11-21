Criticisms as APC gets 3 more govs via Court within 4days!

Criticisms have trailed the sacking of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State by the Court of Appeal, triggering reactions that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was at work to run one-party system in Nigeria.

The sacking of Mutfwang was the third experience of the opposition in four days.

Last week, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), raised the alarm that there was a plot to overturn the will of the people as expressed during the general elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Damagum alleged that there was a design by the APC to “cripple democracy, overthrow the democratic rights of Nigerians, suppress the Rule of Law and downgrade our nation to a fiefdom run by the whims of a cabal.”

Mutfwang of the PDP had 525,299 votes while his APC challenger, Nentawe Goshwe, polled 481,370 votes in the governorship election in March.

Goshwe challenged the victory at the tribunal saying that Mutfwang did not comply with the Electoral Act as he was not validly nominated and sponsored by his party.

The panel dismissed the petition for lacking merit, but Goshwe headed to the appellate court. In its judgment on Sunday, the appeal court headed by Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu sacked Mutfwang for not being validly sponsored by the PDP for election.

On Thursday, the appeal court sacked Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State of PDP, declaring that the governorship election in March was inconclusive.

The following day, the same court nullified the election of the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

These recent court rulings leading to the sacking of opposition governors have gotten Nigerians talking as they pointed to the APC as the mastermind.

Shehu Sani, a former senator, wrote: “The Court of Appeal Judgement against the electoral victory of the Plateau State Governor is unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable. A broad daylight heist of the will of the people.The bench is becoming the coffin of democracy.”