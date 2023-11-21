Opinion: Could K1 one day become the Awujale of Ijebuland?

O yes, he can very well be, by virtue of his newest title as the Olori Omoba Akile of Ijebu.

The Mayegun of Yorubaland not too long ago became the Olori OmOba of Ijebu, which actually points to the prince (head) of all the princes & princesses of Ijebu Ode.

Some had thought that since the late Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun was the last recipient of the title that whoeverelse must next be the Olori OmOba after him, then should be one in the same supposed calibre/height like they want to interpret it of the late Otunba.

What they never understood is that the late Otunba by his own stature/status only elevated a household, extended family title to the prestigious level that it got. It wasn’t a celebrated honourary chieftaincy title like others that can just be given to just anybody of status & wealth. It’s one that can only be given to one of the princes of the several royal families of Ijebu Ode.

There are 4 ruling houses actually eligible on a rotational basis for the throne & crown of the Awujale in Ijebu Ode.

They are Funsegbuwa, Anikilaya, Fidipote & Gbelegbuwa ruling houses.

The late Otunba Subomi Balogun was from Funsegbuwa, while the current most loved & respected monarch Oba Sikiru Adetona is from Anikilaya ruling house, while K1 the Ultimate is from the Fidipote house, & then there’s still the Gbelegbuwa house too.

As the Olori-OmOba, the title holder immediately becomes the head of his royal house (in K1’s case Fidipote) & by extension the head of all the princes & even princesses of Ijebu.

The next house to actually vie for the throne next is actually the Fidipote house, of which K1 is the elder & head.

After the passage of Otunba Subomi of Funsegbuwa house, the next house to also vie for the OloriOmOba title was also the Fidipote house. So K1 was nominated by his clan for it without any disagreement from all members!

So, in the many years to come insha Allah, K1 could become a 1st class monarch (royal father of IjebuOde) Ogun State of Nigeria. Whilst K1 may not be a financial guru, he is very big.

