Egypt, India abandone trade in US Dollar

Egypt and India, are set ti challenge the traditional dominance of the US dollar in international commerce !

In a strategic alignment with the BRICS bloc’s de-dollarization efforts, have initiated discussions to eliminate the US dollar from their trade relations.

This bold move is a part of a growing trend among BRICS nations to reduce dependence on the US dollar in international trade, and it signifies a significant shift in the global economic landscape.

The decision by Egypt and India to bypass the US dollar in their trading activities marks a crucial step in the BRICS bloc’s wider strategy. Egypt’s engagement in this initiative follows its invitation to join the BRICS bloc at its 2023 annual summit.

This inclusion is more than just a formal membership; it’s an entry into a collective effort to reshape how global trade is conducted.

India’s role in this shift cannot be overstated. As one of the most vocal advocates for reducing reliance on the US dollar within the BRICS bloc, India has been at the forefront of these efforts.

The country’s push to abandon the US dollar in its trade relations with Ethiopia and the landmark oil deal settled in local currencies with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are testaments to its commitment to this cause.

The inclusion of six new countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Argentina, into the BRICS bloc, reflects a growing discontent with the current global financial system.

The bloc’s expansion and its concerted move towards de-dollarization are causing ripples across geopolitical boundaries, signaling a potential shift in the balance of economic power.

The discussions between Egypt’s Finance Minister, Mohamed Maait, and India’s Ambassador to Cairo, Ajit Gupte, are not just routine diplomatic exchanges.

They represent a concerted effort to devise strategies that would bolster investment and economic diversification between the two nations.

The talks also covered the use of Egypt’s substantial bond issuance in China for potential utilization in India’s financial markets, showcasing a complex web of financial maneuvers aimed at decreasing dependency on the US dollar.

This trend extends beyond just Egypt and India. The entire BRICS bloc has been vocal about its ambition to diminish the greenback’s role in international trade settlements throughout the year.

The adoption of local currencies in bilateral trade is not merely a financial strategy; it’s a political statement that challenges the traditional hegemony of the US dollar in global economics.

The move by Egypt and India to abandon the US dollar in their trade relations marks a bold step towards altering the dynamics of international trade.

As these countries, along with other members of the BRICS bloc, embrace local currencies for trade settlements, they are not only fortifying their economic alliances but also paving the way for a new era in global trade.

This shift could potentially reshape the global economic order, reducing the longstanding dominance of the US dollar and introducing a more multipolar financial world.