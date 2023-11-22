I’ll ‘Destroy the Whole Africa’ — Briton scream after Yahoo boys Scam

A 75-year-old British man, fell victim to a deceitful online relationship that led to a devastating financial loss of £20,000.

His encounter with “Eva,” a woman he met on a dating website, promised a future together, igniting hopes of companionship after a difficult period following his divorce.

However, investigations revealed that “Eva” was a fabrication, utilizing images of an American adult star, Briana Lee, in a heartless ruse frequently employed by scammers. Simon, left emotionally and financially distraught, had thought he found love after his wife left him, only to be ensnared in a cruel deception.

The scam gradually unfolded as Simon divulged personal and financial details, believing in the authenticity of the relationship. He willingly transferred over £19,000, including his savings, credit card funds, and loans, under the pretense of aiding Eva in securing an inheritance supposedly locked behind court documents, which she needed to access her father’s wealth.

His anticipation to finally meet Eva in person, after paying £1,600 for her flight to the UK, was shattered when she failed to materialize. Contact attempts were futile, leading Simon to realize the heartbreaking truth—he had fallen prey to a callous scam.

Expressing his dismay and cautionary message to prevent others from succumbing to a similar fate, Simon said, “I genuinely believed the relationship was real… It has put me off trying anything like this ever again.”

Simon went on to say that he and Eva had called each other “babe” and “husband” and talked of buying a house for a new life together. But she was spinning a web of lies to get him to part with his money. She said she needed cash to get court documents so that she could access her father’s £5million inheritance which included a stash of gold. Simon sent £6,000 savings, £3,000 on credit cards and two £5,000 advances from payday loan company Amigo.