Osun Gov Spends N2bn On Meals, Welfare; Runs Office With N6bn In 3Mths

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke spent N6 billion to run his office in three months, according to the state’s budget performance report.

The Osun State 3rd Quarter 2023 budget performance report indicated that N209 million was spent on personal expenditure in the governor’s office.

The report, which was published on the state government’s website, captured the statements of income and expenditure for the period between July and September 2023.

The document provides information on the performance of the 2023 budget for the third quarter (July to September).

it was silent on the revenue the state generated within the period under review.

According to the report, Adeleke’s office gulped a whopping N6 billion in just three months. There was no explanation on the specific items or services on which the money was expended.

The state House of Assembly also spent over N800 million within the same period.

The Osun government also said it spent over N2 billion on refreshments/meals and welfare packages for its officials.

The breakdown further showed that N1.75 billion was spent on welfare packages while N456,401,074.13 was used for refreshments and meals.

Also in the document, the government said another N400 million was used for publicity and advertisements.

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, said the governor’s office comprises more than seven agencies and departments alongside many government-wide operations and activities.

He explained that the allocation to the governor’s office covers capital, recurrent and overhead costs of all agencies, departments and units operating within his office.