Wike pegs C-of-O at N5m, to link applicant’s NIN

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has announced that the cost of issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (C- of-O) at the FCT will now be N5 million.

Wike made the pronouncement at a meeting he held with stakeholders in estate development in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said payment could be made within four months of land allocation after which the C-of-O would be handed over to the applicant.

He added that he would seek the approval of President Bola Tinubu to link applicants’ National Identification Number to C-of-Os before issuance.

Wike said the era where three or more persons were allocated the same plot of land with fake C-of-O was over.

“Allocation of land to three or more persons will no longer be allowed because the C-of-O enables you to do business.

“When we make the right decision, some people will be happy, and some will not. The rich will kick against some of our decisions, but anything that will help our people must be done,” Wike said.

He promised to ensure orderliness and sanity in land administration system and processes in the FCT.

The minister expressed worries that workers’ salaries at the FCT Administration and the Federal Capital Development Authority gulped N8.9 billion monthly.

Wike said he had saved N110 billion for the FCT barely three months into office and assured that the funds would be attached to specific projects.

Wike inaugurated a taskforce on the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for housing estates and the recovery of land use contravention fees on Nov. 14.

He explained that the measure was to ensure that each unit in the housing estates had its separate C-of-O.