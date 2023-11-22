X-raying BBNaija Doyin who prefers Sex toy, Vibrators to man

Ex-BBnaija housemate, Doyin David has stated that s€x toys are more pleasurable and can do more than a human being in bed.

Doyin, who was a guest on the Honest Bunch Podcast, stirred reactions from social media users after she chose s€x toys over a man’s performance in bed.

According to her, the consistency of the s€x toys and vibrators cannot be compared to what men do in bed. She gave explanations for how men easily get tired during s€xual intercourse, an act a vibrator defeats.

Doyin David, was born on the 3rd of August 1995 to the Yoruba family of Mr. and Mrs. David.

She was birthed and raised in the city of Lagos.

She spent her formative years residing in her parents’ house in Ikorodu, one of the cities in Lagos State.

She comes from a close-knit Christian household and has siblings.

Doyin David is an indigene of Ondo State in the Southwest geopolitical zone of Nigeria. She speaks English and Yoruba fluently. She can also write in both languages

BBNaija Doyin David studied at a top private-owned school in Ikorodu for her primary school education.

She underwent her secondary school education at Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary. She passed out of high school in 2011

BBNaija Doyin David is currently 28 years old. The five-foot-tall reality TV star has won the hearts of many Nigerians by bringing fun, entertainment, and drama to the show.

BBNaija Doyin David gained admission into the University of Lagos in 2012. She was seventeen years old at the time. After five years of study, she graduated with a Second Class Upper Degree in Radiologic Technology/Science. She was one of the best students in her department.

She observed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program upon graduation. Afterward, she decided to put the knowledge and experience gained in the university to work in the medical industry.

She began working as a Medical Radiographer in Lagos. Doyin David started her career with Kleinburg Medical Center, located in Victoria Island, Lagos. The health company offers specialist and diagnostic services to clients across Lagos State.

Over the years, BBNaija Doyin David has gained experience working in the medical diagnosis department of hospitals.

She is very knowledgeable in using X-ray, computed tomography, mammography, ultrasonography, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for diagnostic services.

In 2022, Doyin David decided to replicate her success in the medical sector in the entertainment industry.

She auditioned for the 7th Season of the Big Brother Naija Show in May 2022.

She passed through the different selection stages and emerged as one of the housemates drafted into the show to compete for first place.

She was unveiled at the show’s opening ceremony on the 23rd of July 2022.

By joining the Big Brother Naija show, BBNaija Doyin David has become famous in a short while and is one of the leading Reality TV Stars on the African Continent

She is dark-skinned in complexion and has a slender frame. Before moving into the house, she resides in the Victoria Island part of Lagos.

She is not in any serious relationship. She is not married and has no child

She has said that she prefers a Sex toy to a man

Commenting on her sexual preference, which is trending on social media now, a public affairs analysts said ,

“Tomorrow when we remind her many people will say she never said it .. now she’s in her prime she will not say women are not lucky with men

If she gets to 35 and we remind her that time, they will say Leonardo Medici and his friends won’t leave 33+ alone.. every body must not get married.. you are not God

And all I will only say is continue !!!