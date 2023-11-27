5 Nigerian Banks with N1tr capital base, merger race begins

There are indications that many banks may be consumed by the looming recapitalization moves.

There are just five key banks currently with capital above N1 trillion each.

YOUNEWS’ Checks shows that 22 banks are seeking new investors which will help them remain in business after the CBN had disclosed the fresh capital base.

An analysis of the current capital base data of leading commercial banks in Nigeria revealed that the proposed consolidation, which is yet to be fully conceptualized by the apex bank, will most likely affect national, regional and merchant banks.

A number of the national, regional and merchant banks have not grown their capital base over the years in the manner their counterparts with foreign subsidiaries have grown theirs.

Curiously, the seven leading banks in the Nigerian banking sector pooled N9.6 trillion as the capital base as of the end of the 2022 financial year.

Zenith Bank, according to information obtained from Statista, emerged as the most capitalised bank in Africa’s largest economy with N2.07tn while Access Bank came next with N1.92tn.

FBN Holdings stands strong with N1.78tn with GTCO on the fourth position with N1.37tn, followed closely by United Bank for Africa Plc at N1.35tn.

Two other banks that have surpassed the current capital base requirement of the CBN are FCMB and Fidelity Bank with N494bn and N479bn respectively.

Already, Wema Bank, First Bank of Nigeria Holding and Fidelity Bank are some of the banks that have proposed to raise funds from the capital market.

Findings showed that Wema Bank is planning an N40 billion Right Issue scheduled to begin in December.

YOUNEWS understands that the banks have options, public offer where they will tell people to come and buy their shares or they do a special placement where tell a few persons with money to come and invest in their banks.

However, the popular approach is a public offer,” the bank CFO revealed as some of the instruments by which banks will raise funds.