David’s manager’s estranged wife opens up, calls him ‘2-minute man’

Sheila David, the estranged wife of Isreal DMW, has shared her side of the story on what led to her marital issues with him.

On Saturday, Isreal, the logistic manager to Davido, announced that his one-year marriage to Sheila had crashed.

The logistic manager said Sheila “deceived me into thinking I could have peace with her”.

Isreal also accused Sheila and her family of extorting him.

Responding to the allegations via her Instastory, Sheila accused Isreal of “physical and emotional abuse” while they were together.

In the lengthy post, she claimed she was “locked out” of her home for no reason and “constantly threatened”.

Sheila also asked the public to hold her estranged husband should any harm befall her or any of her family members.

She claimed Isreal brought hoodlums to invade her mother’s shop to assault her.

Sheila also said she never had issues with him over Davido but “only told my husband to get something doing!”

She said each time she tries to encourage Isreal to be “productive” and venture into “business”, she gets the impression that “them no dey control Edo man”.

Read her account below:

“If anything happens to me or any member of my family Isreal should be held responsible. Going to my mums shop to beat her up?? You wan kill pikin kill mama join?? This isn’t even something to be quiet about at this point!

“I was going to post this just yesterday! I held back because aside involving the police I reached out to someone I believe could reach him and would act on it, I say make Ino forward so I don’t get the “oh you shouldn’t have brought it online”.

“This man carried boys to harass my mum at her shop. I’m not here to run y’all a whole story of what went down, and what has been going on!

“The only thing @isrealdmw can brag about and still brags about is the online publicity he has given me that is undisputed. Alot of you only got to know me during the wedding.

“Have I always been in the social media space though? Yes I’ve been a two times beauty queen and had brands I was working with already! Was my mother ever married to anybody before my dad? NO!

“Did anybody deceive Isreal? NO INSTEAD ITS THIS MAN THAT DECEIVED THE WHOLE FAMILY!! Especially my father who took a genuine likeness to him!!!!

“My papa no be Otedola but we’re comfortable enough for him to be training two of my siblings in renowned private universities, running businesses and paying every bill that needs attention without begging

“Must I add that I’m from a well respected family! And this man is hell bent on painting my family what it’s not! Adams Oshiomole and my dad are first cousins for crying out! So me and my family aren’t looking for a “poverty alleviation plan” and even if, it cannot be Isreal.

“This man saw me for the first time while I was on outreach which before hand I never knew of his online presence. He asked for my number which I refused to give but took his instead and never called him.

“Only dropped it off at the follow up unit after which I travelled that very day and wasn’t back till the next week and this man dey find me up and down until he got to my dad.

“He carried all kind of certificates from church claiming to be born again that he’s different oh he is this oh blablabla my father fell for it because oh he’s our church member and he has done this and that.

“That very day he told my father that he wanted to marry me, infact even before he met my dad he told the person that helped him get to my father that he wants to marry me.

“You can drag me to the mud and back make I for lock up but you don’t get to do that with my family!!! YOU DONT!! Clearly you don’t value yours but you know how much I value mine and in extension how I value your own family too as I’ve taken them as mine.

“And anybody wey dey do “you can handle this better”, when e reach your turn, do it as you like.

“When your parent’s especially your mum is being constantly abused by your supposed husband! When you’re being locked out of your matrimonial home for no reason! When you’re physically and emotionally abused! When you’re constantly threatened! When your mental health is on zero! When you have series of panic attacks! When you’re accused of taking pills to not get pregnant! When you’re deprived of doing anything! When you marry a man that gives no account of how the money realized from your wedding was spent! Or how much e be at all at all or o see wetin I use am do! When you marry a man that all you want for is the best but he is the weapon fashioned against you! When you marry a man that doesn’t want to be productive and when you try to push and encourage him you’re controlling and in “them no dey control Edo man”. When you experience your own do as you like.

“You people are used to women showing weakness but I’m sorry I can’t give that and I would never throw a pity party! So let the Barbie called @isrealdmw throw a pity party and y’all can go feed on the lies he’s serving.

“Lastly, I NEVER HAD AN ISSUE WITH HIM SERVING HIS BOSS. As a wife I only told my husband to get something doing! Get a business running start building a legacy, gave him countless ideas on things he could possibly do. I just wanted him to have something going on for himself which his family fully supports as it’s a concern to everyone.”

In a follow-up post on X, Sheila referred to Isreal as a “two-minute man” while threatening to wash their dirty linen in public.

“Since Isreal has decided to bring this whole issue online let me start dropping evidence, You said I forced you to marry me because I was a virgin. Should I also tell the whole world how you are a 2 mins man?” she asked.

“Just few days ago you were begging me to forgive you, now you took The whole issue online, I will be posting all the evidence soon. Let’s see how it goes.”