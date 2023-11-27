Femi Adesina rolls out memoir as Buhari’s Spokesperson

AS E DEY HOT

Copies of my memoir, Working With Buhari:Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)have finally rolled off the press. They have been delivered, steaming hot.

It reminds me of the children’s book we read eons ago, in which a magic pot serves you whatever you command it to bring. Instanta.

“Magic pot, magic pot. Give me porridge piping hot.” And porridge comes, belching smoke.

Well, the book is here, ‘as e dey hot.’ The next is for you to lay hands on a copy, and get to know the essential Buhari, in flesh and blood.

For we cannot but say what we know, and write what we witnessed.

Soon and very soon, the book will be unveiled for your reading pleasure. The software of the man Buhari, and not only the iron and steel.

Please be on the lookout.