Flooding, gridlock in Lagos as rain falls

The downpour that occurred on Sunday in Lagos resulted in massive flooding.

The downpour which started in the early hours of the day continued till the afternoon, submerging some sections of the roads.

The affected areas included Egbeda, Idimu, Isheri-Oshun and Akowonjo in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

As vehicles meandered through the flood along some sections of the Egbeda-Idimu road.

Also, along the Idimu-Ikotun road, vehicles were seen driving against traffic after the section of the road inward Ikotun was covered with flood water.

It was a similar sight along Akowonjo Road as a section was flooded causing vehicles to drive slowly.

While expressing their frustration at the development, motorists urged the government to attend to the repeated flooding in the area.

Meanwhile, some commuters were stranded at various bus stops due to the unavailability of commercial buses as some of them were stuck in the gridlock. The available ones however hiked their fares.

When contacted, the Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, said efforts were ongoing regarding the drainage channels in the state.