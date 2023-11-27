Obstacles ahead of Tinubu’s banks recapitalization order

The current state of the economy might make raising adequate capital a bit of a challenge, adding that his institution was planning to talk to others for possible merger.

YOUNEWS understands that the Nigerian capital market may not be able to fully support the recapitalisation of the banks given the market is currently been driven by domestic investors.

Already, there are insinuations that a fresh capital raise might shrink the industry.

There are fears that investors will not be receptive to the banks if they approach the market to recapitalise.

The banks might look more towards institutional investors rather than raise money through public listing due to the current economic situation in the country.

There are predictions and permutations now that , the planned move might lead to mergers and acquisitions, creating unemployment, economic uncertainty and discouraging investors.

An economist and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof Akpan Ekpo, has however warned the central bank to be careful not to force banks to recapitalise.

“The last time this happened, there was a serious problem. You will have to give them incentives for those who will want to go through that process, but never should the apex bank force them to recapitalise.

“Otherwise, it will result in mergers and acquisitions, and that will create unemployment, adding to the already high rate in the country, which will send uncertainty and anxiety into the system. That is not good for the economy. The CBN governor talked about the plan by the current administration to create a $1tn economy, but don’t hound banks to recapitalise; rather, give them incentives.

“The last CBN governor printed so much money through Ways and Means. What they have to do is stick to the rule, which says that the CBN can only give the government five per cent of the previous year’s annual revenue.

“Once that is adhered to, there will be no issues, but I don’t think it’s a good idea to force banks to recapitalise.”

A professor of Development Economics, Abayomi Adebayo, faulted the recapitalisation plan, saying Cardoso should rather be worried about the foreign exchange market and concentrate more on how to facilitate productivity in the economy.

“Where is he going to get the capital from? Is it the people who are still struggling to eat that will put money in the account now? What was our experience with the shares that we bought? All of us see it as not better than ordinary paper because of the amount that each clocked for that share and what they command in the market today. Who is the right-thinking person in this economy who will think of buying shares that cannot be guaranteed how it will turn out in the future buy what we have experienced before?

“Every step in economics has assumptions around it… “

The don added, “I don’t know how successful that recapitalisation will be. If people who have stolen money think they can go and buy banks and begin to be proud that they are the owner of a particular bank now. I’m talking about over 80 per cent of salary earners who will say they want to buy shares when they haven’t eaten in their house and when fuelling their cars to work is very difficult”