On the debate of who is greater between Wizkid and Davido

First Wizkid rose to fame in 2010, while Davido rose to fame in 2011

Wizkid won his first major award in 2010 at Headies, while Davido won his in 2011 at Headies.

Wizkid is the first Nigerian Artiste to be artist of the year for 3 consecutive years 2010-2012. Davido has not attained this feat.

Wizkid is the first Nigerian Artiste to enter into Guinness Record for being first African artiste to reach 1 billion Streams on Spotify

Davido is the first Nigerian Artiste to have an album reach 1 billion Streams (A Good Time) in 2020

Wizkid is the first African artiste to reach a billion stream in2016.

Wizkid has entered the US Hot billboard chart 5 times, Davido has none.

Wizkid has 3 songs that has reached over 100 million Streams on Spotify, Davido only has one (Unavailable song)

Wizkid has won 150 awards, Davido has won 113 awards

Wizkid has the longest Charting song on World Album Billboard chart (over 110 weeks) Made In Lagos album, Davido is yet to attain this.

Wizkid has a day Celebrated after him in US

Davido has more followers on social media than Wizkid on all platforms.

Wizkid is the first African artiste to over 1 million followers on Twitter.

Wizkid’s Career stream is 8.4 Billion Streams on all streaming platforms, while Davido is currently at 4.2 Billion Streams.

Davido has had over 25 number songs on NigeriaMusicChart since 2011, while Wizkid has had 22 number 1.

Wizkid has topped the US billboard chart for 10 weeks (One Dance x Drake x Kayla), peaked at number 11 with Essence remix

While Davido is yet to chart on billboard.

Wizkid has been featured more Internationally than Davido, while Davido has been featured more than Wizkid back home in Africa.

Davido has performed in more Countries than Wizkid. Obviously because Wizkid charge higher than Davido

Wizkid has influenced more young generation Artist than Davido Artistes such as Rema, Ruger, Crayon, Reekado Banks, Terri.