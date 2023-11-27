Tinubu’s recapitalization order pressure banks into merger talks

Pronouncement of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Olayemi Cardoso that Deposit Money Banks need raise institutions’ capital base is causing waves in banking industry in Nigeria.

Hours after the new directives, chief executive officers and other top executives of banks are already running, helther skelther.

Fresh capital to bolster their respective base is now topmost in their minds.

Already, preliminary merger and acquisition talks are ongoing, as some of the big banks are eyeing some weaker ones for possible acquisition.

Some middle strength and weak ones are looking for alliances that may result in mergers.

Cardoso had said in Lagos on Friday that the apex bank would be asking the DMBs to increase their capital base in order to service the $1tn economy projected by President Bola Tinubu.

He made the new directive known at the 58th Annual Dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria where he was the special guest of honour.

Cardoso said, “In my recent speech at the 370th Bankers’ Committee meeting, I highlighted the economic agenda of the President. The administration has set an ambitious goal of achieving a GDP of $1tn over the next seven years.

Attaining this target necessitates sustainable and inclusive economic growth at a significantly higher pace than current levels.

” It is crucial to evaluate the adequacy of our banking industry to serve the envisioned larger economy.

“It is not just about its current stability. We need to ask ourselves, can Nigerian banks have sufficient capital relative to the finance system needs in servicing a $1tn economy in the near future, in my opinion, the answer is no, unless we take action.

“As a first test, the central bank will be directing banks to increase their capital.

“Therefore, we must make difficult decisions regarding capital adequacy. As the first step, the CBN will be directing banks to increase their capital.”

He added, “The removal of petrol subsidy and the adoption of a floating exchange rate and other government policies are anticipated to have a positive effect on the economy in the medium term.

“These measures are expected to enhance investors’ confidence, attract capital inflow, stimulate domestic investors and ultimately improve the level of external reserves. Additionally, they are expected to contribute to the stability of the local economy.

“Despite the challenging global and local economic environment, Nigeria’s financial sector has demonstrated resilience in 2023 with key indications of financial soundness largely meeting regulatory benchmarks.

“Stress test conducted on the banking industry also indicates its strength under mild to moderate scenario on sustained economic and financial stress. Although there is room for further strengthening and enhancing resilience to shocks. Therefore, there is still much to be done in fortifying the industry for future challenges.”