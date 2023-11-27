Trending tales as Airline diverts Abuja-bound flight to Asaba

Many, including those on board are yet to believe United Nigeria Airline’s side of the story.

On Sunday,the airline’s Lagos-Abuja flight was diverted to Asaba, Delta State capital.

It has claimed poor weather conditions.

The flight, NUA 0504, took off on Sunday from the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Terminal 2, and was headed for Abuja.

However, the pilot grounded the aircraft at the Asaba International Airport, and that caused some confusion among the passengers.

A user on X (formerly Twitter), @dawisu, tweeted that the pilot was given the wrong flight plan from Lagos.

Another passenger said “Our Flight Heading For Abuja Mistakenly Landed In Asaba And The Crew Announced That We’ve Arrived Our Destination.

A passenger on the plane with the X handle @Dawiasu wrote: “Nigeria my country. We departed Lagos about an hour ago on @flyunitedng to Abuja, and upon arrival, the cabin crew confidently announced that we’ve arrived Abuja, only for us to realize that we landed in Asaba…”

Though, the airline, through its Head, Corportate Services, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, said, in a statement titled, ‘Temporary diversion of flight to Asaba,’ that the flight diversion was due to “poor destination weather.”

The statement read in parts, “A United Nigeria Airlines flight, NUA 0504, operating from the MM2 in Lagos en route Abuja on Sunday, November 26, 2023, was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather.

“At all material time, the pilot of the aircraft was aware of the temporary diversion and was properly briefed.

“However, a wrong announcement was made by cabin crew upon landing safely in Asaba, creating confusion among the passengers.”

Uchegbu added, “Meanwhile, the aircraft has landed safely in Abuja following improvement on destination weather.

“United Nigeria Airlines remains committed to ensuring the safety of its passengers at all times.”

However, YOUNEWS’ Checks revealed that there are still seeds of doubt in the minds of the populace.

A public affairs analyst said: We should not be a nation of hopeless liars. A passenger plane heading to Abuja landed in Asaba today, more than one hour after taking off from Lagos.

“Instead of owning up to the possibility of its inexperienced pilots following a wrong flight plan, the Airline claims they had challenges with weather.