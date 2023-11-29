9ice gets chieftaincy title in Ogun

The renowned singer Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, popularly identified as 9ice, has been granted a significant chieftaincy title in Ogun State.

The accomplished musician took to his Instagram page to share the exhilarating news, accompanied by a series of captivating photos capturing the special moment.

According to the Ogbomoso born singer, 9ice, he has been designated as the “Amuludun of Ijofin Kingdom,” a title that translates to the “Chief Entertainer of Ijofin Kingdom.” Expressing his gratitude, the award-winning artist extended thanks to the king of Ijofin Kingdom, HRM Oba Moruf Awode, as well as the entire Gusanu family and the people of Ijofin Kingdom, Yewa, Ogun State.

In his statement, 9ice pledged to uphold the honor bestowed upon him and affirmed his commitment to supporting Nigeria. “Aare Amuludun Iijofin kingdom Ipokia Yewa. Thanks to HRM Oba Moruf Awode and the entire family of Gusanu and the people of Ijofin kingdom, Yewa Ogun state, and everyone,” he wrote.