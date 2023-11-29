Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » AGBO-A-THON! Cooking herbs for Guinness Record in Ibadan

AGBO-A-THON! Cooking herbs for Guinness Record in Ibadan

YouNews November 29, 2023 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 87 Views

Eniola Fagbemi is cooking Agbo for 300 hours and she claims that the Custodians of the Guinness World Record are in the know and have given a the go ahead for the endeavor

Eniola Fagbemi Sisialagbo , a Nigerian Facebook user and Agbo seller has embarked on a journey to cook Agbo for 300 hours

YOUNEWS learnt she is not new to the business.

We were told “I’ve known Eniola as an Agbo seller that’s very vocal about her business online.

” She has now set her eyes to create a Guinness world record of cooking Agbo for 300 hours.

Hopefully she finds the strength to complete and set this record. We believe in her , she can make it. “

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Ogun monarch jailed six months for impersonation

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has sentenced the Osolo of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023