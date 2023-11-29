AGBO-A-THON! Cooking herbs for Guinness Record in Ibadan

Eniola Fagbemi is cooking Agbo for 300 hours and she claims that the Custodians of the Guinness World Record are in the know and have given a the go ahead for the endeavor

Eniola Fagbemi Sisialagbo , a Nigerian Facebook user and Agbo seller has embarked on a journey to cook Agbo for 300 hours

YOUNEWS learnt she is not new to the business.

We were told “I’ve known Eniola as an Agbo seller that’s very vocal about her business online.

” She has now set her eyes to create a Guinness world record of cooking Agbo for 300 hours.

Hopefully she finds the strength to complete and set this record. We believe in her , she can make it. “