Alaba Lawson’s Jehovah’s Witnesses background reflects in burial wishes

This weekend late Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson will be in Abeokuta.

YOUNEWS understands that topmost of her burial wishes was no drumming and dancing at her burial.” She was emphatic about that ” a source squealed.

The Central Planning Committee for activities regarding the burial of the late Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson also on Monday in Abeokuta disclosed that the deceased gave specific instructions before she died.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Sanya Abiola, told a news conference at the late Lawson’s residence that she said there should be no drumming and dancing during her funeral.

Those in the know revealed that in he youthful years she used to be a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She was verily involved in the activities of Jehovah’s witnesses, including getting baptized and even preaching, ‘like Jesus Christ’ as she used to say.

Intrestingly, one of the popular song in the song book of Jehovah’s Witnesses is more or less like the school anthem. It is not unusual to sing it at assembly, during morning session.

She was however stopped from associating, when she got pregnant outside the wedlock.

“It was a form of Biblically approved loving discpline, for corrective purpose..She could return, but she never did.”

YOUNEWS’ checks revealed that ” when they attend the funeral or the burial of their loved ones, Jehovah’s Witnesses render proper respect and honor to the dead. (Ecclesiastes 7:2).

When it comes to the matter of flowers, funeral services, and other local customs, Christians make careful personal choices in order to avoid practices that clash with Bible teachings.

“They mourn and remember their dead. But their pain and sorrow is tempered with the Bible truths that the dead do not suffer and that there is the hope of a resurrection.

” They also believe that it would be inappropriate to convert the burial occasion into a long parade of dacing, drumming, money spraying and celebration.

“Rather, the funeral affords an opportunity to extol God’s marvelous qualities, including his kindness in providing us with the hope of the resurrection.

The late Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson’s burial activities have been scheduled to begin on Friday.

The strict instruction against drumming and dancing was one of her wishes before her passage on Oct. 28, at the age of 72,” Abiola said.

Listing the activities, the committee chairman said the late fourth Iyalode of Egbaland would be honoured by the NACCIMA Business Women Group (NAWORG) with a special service in Lagos on Friday

Also, the ECOWAS Federation of Business Women Entrepreneurs will hold a night of tributes in her honour on Dec. 4, also in Lagos,” he said.

Abiola added that the African Church of Nigeria would hold a Service of Songs in her honour at the Cathedral of St. James’ African Church, Idi-Ape in Abeokuta on Dec. 5.

“The Association of Egba Traders (Egba Lawa), the Oke-Ona Council of Chiefs, Egba Christian Chiefs and Lawson Group of Schools will equally hold different sessions in honour of the deceased who was the first Iyalode of Yorubaland.

“The Christian Wake/Night of Tributes will hold on Dec. 7 at the Marquee of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, while the final funeral service comes up on Dec. 8 at the Cathedral of St James’ African Church, Idi-Ape,” he said.