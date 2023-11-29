FG Declares Friday a Public Holiday

FG has Declared Dec.1 as Public Holiday. It’s Farmer’s day !

The Government, through the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has officially declared December 1 as a public holiday in Nigeria.

This decision is in commemoration of Farmers’ Day, a significant occasion dedicated to honouring the hard work and contributions of farmers and fishermen.

The declaration, made with the aim of recognising the vital role played by farmers and fishermen in the country, signifies the importance of agriculture in Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

Farmers’ Day is an annual celebration observed on the first Friday of December, acknowledging the dedication and resilience of those involved in the agricultural sector.

According to the Minister’s statement, “The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 1st December, 2023, which marks Farmers’ Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.”

The National Farmers’ Day serves as an opportunity for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to express gratitude and provide special awards to deserving farmers and fishermen.

These awards are presented based on their exemplary practices and outstanding contributions to the agricultural industry. This public holiday not only acknowledges the efforts of those in the farming and fishing communities but also highlights the crucial role they play in ensuring food security and sustaining the nation’s economy.

As Nigerians prepare to observe this special day, it is expected that various events and activities will take place across the country to celebrate and appreciate the hardworking individuals who contribute significantly to the agricultural sector.

This public holiday is a testament to the government’s commitment to recognising and promoting the importance of agriculture in Nigeria.