Ondo crisis: Assembly refuses to declare Aiyedatiwa acting gov

High expectations that Ondo State deputy governor would be declared acting governor was deflated.

It didn’t happen, and Aiyedatiwa is verily unhappy about the development.

There was a heavy presence of security operatives around the Assembly complex while the Tuesday session lasted. And the expectation reached the zenith.

Though the deputy governor is not expressing his mind openly on the development yet.

His body language speaks volumes.One of his political associates, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Aiyedatiwa was not pleased with the decision of the Assembly as it was against the resolution reached at Friday’s meeting

“ You can see that the deputy governor was not in the state yet. He is waiting for the House to declare him the acting governor before coming. But I don’t know what will happen next on the matter because the House has not kept its own part of the ‘deal’.

“The status quo they are talking about is for the deputy governor to be acting as the governor and that is what I expected the speaker to read today but he didn’t put that in his speech. Let’s see what happens next.

Curiously, Ondo State House of Assembly rose from the important session yesterday with warnings .

It clearly warn against violating the resolutions of President Bola Tinubu’s meeting with the members of the House and other stakeholders over the lingering political crisis in the state.

The House held its first plenary session on Tuesday after last Friday’s meeting with Tinubu in Abuja.

At the end of Tuesday’s plenary, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Olamide Oladiji, disclosed that, as part of the resolutions reached at the meeting with Tinubu, the deputy governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was asked to write an undated resignation letter and submit it to the President.

The Speaker said the President appointed him (Speaker), the Secretary of the Ondo State Government, Mrs Oladunni Odu, and the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Ade Adetimehin, to monitor compliance with the resolutions.

Oladiji, who read the resolutions on the floor of the House, warned all the gladiators and stakeholders against violating the resolutions of the meeting.

The Speaker said, “For the avoidance of doubt, let me present to the good people of Ondo State, the resolutions reached after the meeting of representatives of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council members, members of the National Assembly from Ondo State and the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress with His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the leadership of our great part, that all parties shall embrace peace, that status quo be maintained by all parties, that all impeachment proceedings be terminated forthwith, and all court cases withdrawn by all parties.”

Reading further, he said the resolutions also included “that there will be no dissolution of the State Executive Council, that an undated letter of resignation must be written and signed by the deputy governor and submitted to the President, that the party leadership and structures remained intact, that the House of Assembly leadership remained intact and that Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa continues to perform the functions of office as deputy governor.”

The speaker noted that the lawmakers were acting based on the mandate given to them by their constituents.

“We, as elected representatives of the people, have only acted within the precinct of the mandate freely given to us by our constituents.

We have demonstrated courage when the occasion demanded it. We asked questions when there was cause for us, to do,” the Speaker stated.

During the plenary session, 51 members of the Interim Caretaker Committee for the 18 local government areas of the state as well as the Local Council Development Areas, who had been screened by the Assembly, were approved, following the request of the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.