Oyedepo annoints Son to commence own Ministry

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, the son of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, has unveiled his own ministry, The Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries.

Isaac Oyedepo shared a YouTube video titled “Unveiling of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries” on his X account on Tuesday.

In the YouTube video, Bishop David Oyedepo, his father, not only ministered but also prayed for Isaac and his wife, Ayomitide, as they both knelt.

Bishop Oyedepo was heard saying in part, “As hands are laid on you, I pray for unusual grace for sustainable connectivity that will keep you going without sweat.

“I pray that impact will be your goal not good preaching but great impact and I pray that your life will interpret your message in the name of Jesus.

“As you step into this new phase of your assignment, may you be clothed with humility. I have never begged, yet I have never lacked, I have never borrowed yet I have never lack.”

The younger Oyedepo had in October clarified that there were no complications in his relationship with his family, particularly his father, and he remained a steadfast member of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel International.