Soun Of Ogbomoso’s Coronation Holds December 14th – 19th

Activities for the official coronation of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege III is scheduled to hold between December 14 and 19, 2023.

This development followed the approval of motion of stay of excution by the Oyo State High Court against the nullification of the selection process which enthroned Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege III.

The chairman of the central planning committee of the coronation, Professor Adesola Adepoju said in a statement on Tuesday, that the date published by some news outlets is incorrect adding that the correct date December 14 – 19.

He appreciated media partners for their supports and urged them to always seek proper clarifications from the appropriate authority before going to press.

He added that the breakdown of the main event will be made public in few days at the World Press Cenfrence coming up soon.