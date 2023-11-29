UNILORIN approves 14-day paternity leave for workers

The University of Ilorin has said its male members of staff will now enjoy paternity leave.

This was made known by the university’s Registrar, Mr Mansur Alfanla, on Monday, while addressing newsmen.

He noted that the development followed the just amended Conditions of Service of the varsity as part of the ways to improve the varsity’s working conditions.

According to him, the leave lasts for 14 working days for male officers whose partner delivers a baby.

”Paternity leave is for serving male officers whose spouse delivers a baby. The period of the leave shall be 14 working days.

“Where the family of a male officer adopts a child under four months old, the officer will similarly enjoy paternity leave for a period of 14 working days,” Alfanla said.