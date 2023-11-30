Eko replies Oba of Benin on claim Binis founded Lagos

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has refuted the assertion made by the Balogun of Eko, Abisoye Oshodi, that Binis established Lagos.

The Oba of Benin, who was in Lagos State on Sunday, asserted that the Binis were the ones who established Lagos in accordance with history.

“It is in the history books that the Binis founded Lagos,” declared the king, who was in the state to meet with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. What is the Oba saying again? Some people will go crazy when they hear it. However, that is accurate.

Oshodi, however, refuted the assertion in a video, emphasizing that other tribes were present in Lagos prior to the state’s formation in May 1967 and asserting that the Binis “never created Lagos.”

But he did acknowledge that, before the state was established, the Benin ancestry had lived in several areas of Lagos.

“With all due respect, Sir, I wish you a long life,” he remarked to Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin.

“Correction point Sir, the Binis did not found Lagos. That you mentioned certain areas of Lagos rather than the entire city pleases me.

“You’re correct. Before Lagos was founded, your ancestors dwelt on a tiny island known as Eko. They never made it on this particular island.