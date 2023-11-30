Gains of Zenith Bank’s strategic leap into French market

The decision to venture into the French market positions Zenith Bank in league with other Nigerian financial giants — such as First Bank, UBA, and Access Holdings — all of whom are actively pursuing expansion strategies beyond the African continent.

Access Holdings, led by Herbert Wigwe, unveiled plans earlier this year to launch its French unit, setting the stage for potential competition in the French banking industry between these formidable African financial institutions.

As Zenith Bank sets its sights on the French market, industry analysts will be closely watching how this strategic move unfolds, as it not only enhances the bank’s global footprint but also solidifies its standing as a formidable force in the international financial services arena.