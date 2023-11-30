Reps commences studying of 2024 budget

The House of Representatives has promised to scrutinise the 2024 Appropriation Bill presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu thoroughly.

It said it would examine the document the same way it did and discovered the N5bn provision for a presidential yacht in the 2023 supplementary budget presented to it recently.

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, disclosed this in reaction to President Tinubu’s appearance at a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday for the presentation of the 2024 budget.

“The 2024 Appropriation Bill was well received and will be looked into. One thing that I can assure Nigerians is that Speaker Abbas will thoroughly monitor the budget with speed.

We recall how the N5bn for the controversial yacht was spotted in the supplementary budget and replaced by student loans. Expect such a level of meticulousness in the 2024 budget,” Agbese said.

He added that the leadership of Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, has shown remarkable difference from the rest, with its handling of the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

According to him, Abbas’ handling of issues concerning the welfare of Nigerians has endeared him to citizens, old and young.

Agbese noted that under the leadership of the Speaker, the House gave accelerated consideration to the supplementary appropriation bill due to the hardship in the country while not neglecting the grey areas like the controversial presidential yacht.

The deputy spokesman said from day one, Abbas made his priorities clear with his legislative agenda.

Agbese said unlike in the past when the two chambers engaged in avoidable bickering on budget issues, the process, he added, is now different in the 10th House.

He said, “I’m proud of the 10th House of Representatives. I’m even more thrilled with the achievement of Tajudeen Abbas.

“For the first time in a long while, we have gotten it right. The House of Representatives has a leadership that not only understands the job but is passionate about fellow citizens.

“Today (Wednesday), we received Mr President who showed absolute faith in the Speaker and the 10th House, especially as it concerns synergy. The manner Speaker Abbas has coordinated affairs truly portrays a man who is in touch with reality and the common man.

“Simple yet detailed, pragmatic and down-to-earth. Our Speaker exhumes friendship and progress. He has this beautiful way of communicating with his colleagues and the Presidency.”