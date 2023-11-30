Home » Events » Burial » Two die, eight injured in Jerusalem shooting

Two die, eight injured in Jerusalem shooting

YouNews November 30, 2023 Burial, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Passion, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 18 Views

Two people have lost their lives while eight were injured, including five left in serious condition, in a shooting in Jerusalem on Thursday.

First responders disclosed this on Thursday.

Police said two suspects in the shooting have been neutralised.

“Two suspects implicated in the shootings were neutralised on the spot” after the attack near a bus stop on the western side of Jerusalem, where there are no checkpoints guarding the entrance to the city.

“Two terrorists arrived in a car, one of them armed with an M-16 and the other with a pistol,” and opened fire, Jerusalem police chief Doron Torgeman told reporters at the scene.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said one of the victims was a 24-year-old woman.

The attack came shortly after a truce pausing fighting in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and Israel was extended for a seventh day, moments before it was due to expire.

Two weeks ago an Israeli soldier died after being shot in an attack on a checkpoint on the eastern side of Jerusalem at the entrance to a tunnel linking the occupied West Bank with the city.

Another five Israeli security personnel were also wounded, with Israeli police shooting dead all three assailants.

That attack was claimed by the armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

AFP

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

AGBO-A-THON! Cooking herbs for Guinness Record in Ibadan

Eniola Fagbemi is cooking Agbo for 300 hours and she claims that the Custodians of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023