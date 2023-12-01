CBN appoints new Director, Corporate Communications

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed a professional Public Relations practitioner, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, as its new Acting Director of Corporate Communications.

Mrs Ali is a recognised member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), who served as Deputy Director in the same Department at the Bank before her latest appointment.

The NIPR has for years sustained the campaign to stop government agencies, individuals and corporate organisations from the illegal practice of appointing non-professionals and quacks as spokespersons.

The Economic Confidential gathered that The new CBN spokesperson is a 1992 graduate of the Bayero University, Kano, where she bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and PGDE in English Language.

Apart from NIPR, Mrs Ali is also a member of other reputable professional bodies like the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management (CILRM), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPMN), Africa Development Studies Centre (ADSC), Toastmasters International and many others