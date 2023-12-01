Plot to burn Kogi INEC ignored, REC residence attacked !

There was heavy attack by gunmen at the house of Kogi State

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet around 3.30 a.m early in the morning today !

YOUNEWS however recalls that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi traded words over an alleged plot to burn down the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

On Sunday, Isaiah Ijele, a director in the SDP governorship campaign council, said security should be beefed up around the INEC office in Lokoja because there is a plan to burn it down.

“We are calling on the relevant security formations to swing into action to prevent the burning down of that office and to secure all the Electoral materials used in the just concluded Gubernatorial election in Kogi state,” Ijele said.

“They want to burn down the building housing those sensitive materials on the guise of a fire outbreak and with the aim of damaging all evidence of rigging.”

But the APC governorship campaign council said the SDP was engaging in propaganda.

“No amount of propaganda can help their baseless, senseless, unsubstantiated claims after their scorecard at the poll was at complete variance with their boastful pre-election posture,” Kingsley Fanwo, spokesperson of APC campaign council, said on Sunday night.

“They have resorted to attacking INEC and everyone except themselves. Such is the sorry state of a party and its candidate who lack the political pedigree to challenge the politically rooted APC in Kogi.

YOUNEWS also recalled that the Kogi State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission located in Lokoja was on Wednesday morning attacked by a mob who barricaded all entrances to the office and prevented access to staff members to carry out routine duties.

However, it took the timely intervention of military officers to calm the situation.