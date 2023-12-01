Ryan Taylor reveals why he dumped Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy

Ryan Taylor, the former lover of Nigerian DJ Cuppy, has finally disclosed why he left his exes, which included billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter.

The revelation came after Ryan Taylor made a random post on IG, asking people to tell him something new about his ex.

DJ Cuppy and Taylor parted ways in July, barely seven months after their shocking engagement in November 2022

Responding, a netizen told him his ex is currently learning how to drift.

Engaging the user, Taylor demanded to know which of his exes the guy was talking about. He further stated that all his exes are shit drivers and that’s why he left them.

The disclosure generated a buzz among netizens who took to the comment section to drop their opinions, with many stating that DJ Cuppy was the one who dumped him instead.

One dr_godwin wrote: “Dj Cuppy na you leave Naija Boys go Dey look for Onyibo to Pepe us… Cuppy that.” itisugochukwu wrote: “You can’t dump our Cuppy, na she dump you. Bye 👋.”

theamakaxtopher wrote: “Did you break up with Dudu and funfun too? Shebi you use to love them?🥺”

__sopheeyah wrote: “Reason why her daddy was happy that it didn’t happen 😂😂😂😂. Allow our soft driver oh.”