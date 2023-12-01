Sanwo Olu introduces ID cards for Lagosians

The introduction of the Lagos Resident Card has demonstrated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the attainment of the Smart City vision, which seeks to integrate cutting-edge technology into the daily lives and interaction of citizens with Government and Public services. It is a smart card that allows residents to access State services seamlessly.

The General Manager, Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) Mrs. Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola stated this during a recent interview on Lagos State Television (LTV) Breakfast show “Morning Delight” where she spoke extensively on the topic: “Registration: Towards a Smart Lagos”.

Adebiyi-Abiola, who recalled the reasons why LASRRA was created, emphasised the importance of effective and realistic planning, especially for the provision of social services and amenities for the residents of Lagos State.

Speaking further, she said that the upgrade of LASRRA’s technology from 1.0 to 2.0 was borne out of the need to embrace change. The upgrade of the IT infrastructure and the introduction of the Smart Multipurpose Card, which is the end product of 2.0, is to align with global best practices.

“The new smart card which combines biometric identification with other functionalities and benefits that cut across some vital issues, such as security, financial services, mobility and access to other Government services and amenities, was introduced to ease Government E-services. It will help address the issues surrounding identification and traceability of Lagos residents”, she said.

Noting that Ministries, Departments and Agencies can leverage the initiative through integration and collaboration, the General Manager implored residents to pick up their cards once they have been sent an SMS message that the LAG-ID card has been produced and is ready for collection.

Adebiyi-Abiola also used the opportunity to sensitise residents that the status of their registration and LAG-ID card could be known by making use of the short USSD code that has just been generated by the Agency 347641#, saying “Send this code to the phone number that you used for registration and your status will be stated”.

She, however, clarified that no enrolment officer should be given any form of gratification because the registration is free. “For one to qualify to register as a resident, he/she must have spent a minimum of three months in Lagos. So, go and pick up your LAG-ID Card and get it activated for free and start enjoying the benefits that come with it without further hesitation”, she said.