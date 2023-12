Singer, Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, gifted himself a Rolls Royce to mark ten years of his music career.

The Buga crooner shared a video of the new car on his Instagram stories on Thursday.

He wrote, “Officially a decade on stage today… Alhamdulillah. Decided to gift myself. Cheers to many more decades. Love 2 Vado Nation.”

Kizz Daniel, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, rose to limelight with his 2014 hit song, Woju.