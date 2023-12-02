House of Rep debate of 2024 Budget

The House of Representatives onv Friday passed for second reading the N27.5tn budget for next year.

Continuing the debate on the general principles of the budget on Friday, the member representing the Kosofe Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Kafilat Ogbara, described the 2024 Appropriation Bill as a people-centric budget aimed at bettering the lives of Nigerians.

However, members took turns to ask for an upward review of the allocations to education and health, among others.

A member of the Labour Party representing the Isiala Ngwa North/ South Federal Constituency, Abia State, Obinna Ginger, said, “From what was presented by Mr President, the education sector is not fully represented. Let us look at upgrading the allocation to education because we still have less than 26 per cent of the UNESCO benchmark.”

Ginger, while calling for a holistic implementation of the budget, lamented what he called the continuous marginalisation of the South-East geo-political zone in the national scheme of things.

“The 1999 Constitution as amended provides for the federal character principle, but I must say here that the South-East cannot continue to shout marginalisation and nobody is listening. There are no motorable federal roads in the South-East. Let us allocate more resources to the South-East so that our people can have a sense of belonging,” he pleaded.

The debate offered opposition lawmakers an opportunity to call the attention of the All Progressives Congress-led government to the realities in their communities and the need to intervene through adequate budgetary allocations to alleviate their constituents’ plight.

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party from Bayelsa State, Frederick Agbedi, lamented the plight of residents of rural areas, noting that they had been suffering untold hardship since the removal of subsidy on petrol.

“Since the removal of fuel subsidy, life has become extremely difficult for our people. No effort is being made to address the effect of subsidy removal on our people, who are expending much to convey their goods and services. We would like to appeal that in considering this bill, effort is made to address this so that the riverside areas can be part of this budget,” he said.

Applauding the allocation to security, a Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker from Kaduna State, Bashir Yusuf, drew the attention of the Federal Government to the imperative of private sector involvement in the implementation of the budget. He however warned that only a safe environment would attract needed private sector investment.

“Private sector involvement in the economy of any nation is only possible in a secure environment. As we look at diversifying our economy, the solid minerals sector needs to be given top priority. This is one way we can grow our non-oil revenue,” he said.

Although he commended the focus on agriculture in the proposed budget, Yusuf noted that the allocation to the sector still fell short of the Maputo Declaration.

“We are still short of the Maputo Declaration, which requires 10 per cent of the national budget to be spent on agriculture. To actualise this, we need the input of development partners,” he added.

In his contribution, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance representing the Aguata Federal Constituency, Anambra State, Ifeanyi Okafor, called on lawmakers to double their oversight function, particularly as it concerned defence and security.

“It is not enough to allocate huge resources to security agencies and there is nothing to show for it. Some of the people who are into kidnapping do so because of unemployment,” Okafor stated.

For Cyril Godwin, (PDP, Rivers State), 45 per cent of the revenue projection is expected to come from the oil sector, noting however that despite this reality, there had been no investment in the sector in the past 10 years.

“In the past 10 years, the multi-national oil companies refused to carry out any critical investment in oil production. We need oil revenue to diversify the economy into other sectors. We need safer schools, particularly in the North,” he said.

Also speaking, the lawmaker representing the Nkwerre/Isu/ Nwangele/Njaba of Imo State, Ugbonna Ozurigbo, said while effort was being made to pass the budget in record time, the Federal Government should increase revenue allocation to the Presidential Amnesty Programme given its role in ensuring peace and security around oil installations and facilities.

Meanwhile, a mild drama played out on the floor of the House when in his contribution, Mr Sani Madaki, a political ally of a former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, faulted the ‘Renewed Hope’ title of the 2024 budget even as he slammed the government of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“There is hunger and insecurity everywhere. So, what are you renewing? It should have been a budget of hope not renewed because in the past eight years, there was nothing to be hopeful about,” he stated.

His contribution elicited prolonged laughter among lawmakers even as Alhassan Doguwa, a member of the APC, made futile attempts to stop him through a point of order.

Joining the debate, the member representing the Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, Nwachukwu Eze (APC), urged his colleagues to improve their oversight of the budget for public primary schools.

“You don’t find children in our public primary schools anymore. There is no oversight in our constituencies because the public schools there are not over-sighted,” Eze added.

‘We’re taking budget defence seriously’

Meanwhile, the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Oluwole Oke, has said the 10th House will not engage in business as usual with heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the defence of the 2024 budget.

In an interview, Oke said, “The accounting officers of the MDAs are by law responsible for defending their budgets. Statutorily, they will be held responsible for any action or inaction, particularly going by the provisions of sections 20, 21 and 18 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.”

Following the passage of the N27.5tn Appropriation Bill, the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, adjourned the plenary to December 12, 2023.