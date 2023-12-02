Lawmakers punch holes in Budget

President Bola Tinubu’s N27.5 trillion budget for the 2024 fiscal year is generating controversy…some particularly consider it sketchy !

Tinubu had on Wednesday presented budget to a joint session of the National Assembly, during which he asked the lawmakers to pass the document in 30 days.

Some lawmakers are lamenting the failure of the executive to provide the details of the budget.

During the debate on the budget on Thursday, lawmakers raised concerns over the lack of details for deliberations.

Some of the senators lamented that they were working based on assumptions and projections made on revenues and expenditures in the proposals by Tinubu.

The first to object was Senator Kawu Sumaila (New Nigerian People’s Party, Kano South), who stated that it was an aberration for lawmakers to debate the budget without seeing the details of what they were to consider.

Sumaila said, “We cannot be considering a budget whose details we have not seen. We don’t have the sectoral breakdown; how do we know if we are doing the right thing? I don’t think we should be debating the budget now.

However, the National Assembly would pass the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N27.5tn on Tuesday, December 19.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had earlier on Friday passed the ‘Renewed Hope’ budget for second reading.

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, hinted during the plenary that the budget might be passed by the lawmakers on December 19 before embarking on their Christmas and New Year break.

During deliberations on Friday, senators applauded President Bola Tinubu for his good intentions for the country.

The budget was passed for second reading and referred to the Committee on Appropriations after being put to a voice vote by Barau, who presided over the session.

“The budget is hereby referred to the Committee on Appropriations and the committee is mandated to submit the report to this chamber on December 19,” Barau stated.

The President had on Wednesday presented to a joint session of the National Assembly the budget, which he named, ‘Budget of Renewed Hope.