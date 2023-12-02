Obtaining Passport made easy in Nigeria, in 3 weeks

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has

commended the NIS Controller General, Mrs. Carol Wura-Ola Adepoju and the retiring Deputy Controller-General in charge of Passports, DCG Saadat Hassan for ensuring the clearance of the backlogs in record times.

He said, “When I was appointed, I called both of them, the acting CG then and DCG Passports and I said it is unacceptable for Nigerians to see a passport as a privilege, it is a right and never again in the history of this country will any Nigerian right be seen as a privilege.

“I asked them how long will it take them, they said, ‘Oga give us one month’, I said no. If you can’t do it in two weeks, just submit your resignation letters, you are out and sincerely, 204, 332 backlogs were cleared immediately.

“And it would interest you, they did this without us as a government putting in a dime extra. We didn’t buy anything, we didn’t put in a Kobo and they cleared it. And within the two weeks we had another backlog of over 50,000 and at the end of the day within five days, we cleared the 50,000 and I told them never again must there be backlogs in Nigeria.

“And I can tell you as of today, by the grace of God, we don’t have backlogs. We are bringing a reform that would make Nigerians get their passports within 96 hours. From your date of biometric enrolment you should not wait for more than 96 hours before you get your passport, that is the dream, it is ultimate target, it is doable because by the time we automate the process, this is 2023, this is not 1993, why must you need to change your name? A woman gets married, she wants to get a passport, because her surname has changed, she needs to leave Kaura Namoda or Port Harcourt to Immigration Headquarters in Abuja… the risk of road, the economy, the discomfort, the inconvenience all these things will have to stop.

“We have said going forward, all you need to do, you make your application, you upload all your supporting documents, we have our investigative unit that investigates the genuineness of these documents and once they are confirmed, we will send you an email to go to the nearest immigration office to obtain your passport. Why must Nigerians travel kilometre for the sake of passports?

“We have also made sure that before the end of this December, the only reason to go to an Immigration Office would be only for your fingerprint, not for your picture, not for you to carry any supporting document, upload all these things online, this is the era of technology.”