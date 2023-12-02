One dies as fuel tanker crushes two buses in Lagos

A fuel tanker has fallen and crushed two buses at Kola Bus-Stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Alagbado, Lagos.

The incident, witnessed by YOUNEWS happened minutes past 4:00pm today, Saturday, December 2.

One person, a fair skinned lady, later discovered to be a student of one of the higher institutions, was trapped in one of the vehicles and had died.

The potholes at that portion of the roads are deep, deadly and accident prone.

Many utility vehicles are know to pass through one- way around the area, from U- turn axis to Toll gate , with bad roads as excuse to the police and other law officers on the road.

It was a pathetic sight, as she was crushed, and died a painful death in excruciating agony.

Though the tanker did not explode, the Lagos State Ambulance Service and fire fighters were already around to handle the situation.

The police officers from nearby Ilapo Estate Station also rose to the occasion, to douse tension and control traffic.

YOUNEWS reports that just exactly a week ago, on November 25th a fatal accident involving a tanker claimed the life of an unidentified boy at Oke, inward the Gbagada axis of Lagos on Saturday while the tanker driver was rescued by operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

The accident happened at the Barracks Bus Stop, opposite Total Filling Station, ascending Anthony Oke Bridge inward Gbagada.

Following a preliminary inquiry, it was discovered that the driver of the containerised truck, with number plate T -20345 LA, lost control of the vehicle as a result of a brake failure.

The rescued driver was immediately taken to Gbagada General Hospital by authorities of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, while the police from the Ilupeju Police Station provided backup security.

However, the acting General Manager, LASTMA, Bakare Oki, cautioned the general public, especially truck drivers, to constantly make sure their cars are in excellent condition before embarking on a journey.