Senators dissect 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope

Senator Francis Fadahunsi (PDP, Osun), expressed the hope that funds moved by President Tinubu from votes for infrastructure in the 2023 budget to the recently passed N2.17tn supplementary budget for palliatives would be reflected in the 2024 budget.

He specifically mentioned the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesha-Akure road as part of the projects that suffered from such budgetary votes’ removal.

Others who made contributions were senators Benson Kombowei (PDP, Bayelsa Central), Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta Central), Jide Ipinsagba (APC, Ondo North), Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), and Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central).

During the debate on the budget on Thursday, lawmakers raised concerns over the lack of details for deliberations.

Some of the senators lamented that they were working based on assumptions and projections made on revenues and expenditures in the proposals by Tinubu.

The first to object was Senator Kawu Sumaila (New Nigerian People’s Party, Kano South), who stated that it was an aberration for lawmakers to debate the budget without seeing the details of what they were to consider.

Sumaila said, “We cannot be considering a budget whose details we have not seen. We don’t have the sectoral breakdown; how do we know if we are doing the right thing? I don’t think we should be debating the budget now.

“How are we sure that the interests of our constituents were captured in the budget?”

Kawu was, however, countered by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), who said that the bill was passed for second reading based on the merits and demerits of the principles.

“The merits and demerits of the appropriation bill have been stated by the President and the same has been repeated by the Senate Leader in his presentation of which copies have also been released to all lawmakers present,” he said.

This was followed by Senator Mohammed Onawo (PDP, Nasarawa South), who said he did not have the details of the budget, but based on a presentation made by the President, the projections and assumptions were realistic.

Senator Garba Medoki (Kebbi South) said, “We can’t thoroughly debate this budget without the details. And I am speaking from the point of view that the past administration was not fair to us in Kebbi State.

“I need to see the details to be sure that this administration will be fair to my people.

“I am speaking on good authority that we the people of Kebbi don’t want the palliative that the President is giving; we want it converted to capital roads and used to fix our roads so that our people can earn a living.”

Senator Eta Williams (Cross River Central), said the budget was a paradigm shift from the previous ones.

He said, “I saw a diversion in the 2024 budgetary proposal presented by President Tinubu from what we used to have in the past.

“The projections and proposals made are realistic and realisable, and in fact, clearly show that the mantra of renewed hope is for real.”

Senator Olalere Oyewumi (PDP Osun West), said the budgetary proposals as presented by the President indicated a paradigm shift from previous ones.

According to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP Kogi Central), the country is on the path of economic growth as shown by the assumptions and projections made in the N27.5tn budget.

However, in his contribution, Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe (PDP Adamawa South) accused President Tinubu of boxing the National Assembly into a tight corner regarding the passage of the 2024 budget.

“The budget proposals were supposed to have been presented in September or early last month for thorough and diligent consideration,” the senator stated.

The Senate thereafter adopted the votes and proceedings of the presentation and adjourned the plenary till December 23.

The various committees within that window will meet with various Ministries, Departments and Agencies for their budget defence.

The Senate will reconvene on December 12 and consider and pass the budget on December 19.