30 perish as jet drops bomb during Maulud celebration, scores hospitalized

Many villagers are feared dead and more are injured after a bomb was dropped on them while they were celebrating Maulud (the birth of Prophet Muhammad).

The celebration was underway at about 9pm on Sunday, Dec. 3, when the bomb was dropped on residents of Tudun Biri, a community within Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna

Unconfirmed reports allege the bomb was dropped via a jet.

Though details of the incident remain sketchy, preliminary reports indicate that at least 30 people died during the incident.

They were celebrating Maulud (birth of Prophet Muhammad) when the jet dropped the bomb, resulting in the immediate death of more than 30 people,” a resident told the publication.

There are fears the death toll might increase as the critically injured receive treatment.

Samuel Aruwan, Overseeing Commissioner of the State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, did not provide casualty figures, stating that the government would address the media in a press conference at the Government House.

“We will address the press at Government House on the situation because there would be a security meeting later. So, let’s meet by 10 am,” he said.