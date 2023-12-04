AGBO-A-THON for Guinness World Records canceled !

Eniola Fagbemi Sisialagbo, who was to kickstart a 300 hours AGBO-A-THON, on 1st December 2023, announces the cancellation of her Guinness World Records attempt.

Eniola, blames motherhood, as the reason for the cancellation as she says rehearsing for the marathon landed her baby in the hospital.

The announcement was made via a Facebook post on Monday, 4th December 2023 where she wrote:

“AGBO-A-THON has been canceled‼️

I regret to announce the cancellation of my proposed cooking of Agbo for 300hours to break Guinness world record.‼️

Motherhood restricted me, I have a breastfeeding baby at hand.

Exposing her to long hours of smoke is a danger to her health, and she’s currently teething, more clingy to me.

Just for the past few days of me doing rehearsals for the Agbo A Thon, has landed her in the hospital because she was lacking my attention.

I don’t want to loose my daughter because of fame.

The decision for me to cancel my Agbo A Thon was a hard one, but i believe my daughter will be proud of me in the future that i chooses her health first before any other thing.

Thank you all for your support 🙏

“We are a beautiful story”🥰”.

What do you think about her claim that motherhood restricted her?