Keke rider runs away with four school children ( siblings)

Four school children of the same parents have been declared missing in Umuahia after a Keke rider, contracted to take them to school, took them to an unknown destination.

The kids whose names were given as Mmesoma, Testimony, Godswill and Chinwotito, are the children of one Mr Chimobi Agah, a resident of Umuagu, Umuahia.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Abia State Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said the incident was reported at the Ohuhu Police Station on November 28, 2023

The Keke rider was not known to the family before he was engaged by the mother of the children to take the them to their school.

As at today, the middle aged man who identified himself as Mr Chimaobi Agah, is still crying out for help as a tricycle operator engaged to convey his four children to school has disappeared with the kids.

The children are aged eight, one, four, and a year and half.

The incident, according to the Amasiri, Ebonyi State-born father of four occurred on Monday, November 27.

Agah in a viral video, said he was away to Enugu State when his wife prepared the children for school and engaged the tricycle driver to convey them to school.

The couple lives at Umuagu Ibeku near the State Criminal Investigative Department CID station, Umuahia, Abia State capital while the children’s school is at Nkwoegwu community at the outskirts of the city.

Mr Agah who was wailing uncontrollably and praying profusely in the viral video said his life had been devastated and called for help for the rescue of his beloved children.

He said he had reported the matter to the police and the State Broadcasting Corporation but without any result.

His story: “My name is Chimaobi Agah, from Amasiri in Ebonyi State. I went to work in Enugu on Monday and my wife prepared my four children for school. She paid a KEKE (tricycle) driver to take them to school. In the afternoon when school was supposed to dismiss they did not return, and my wife went to their school to look for them. “ She was told by the school authorities that they did not come to school at all. My wife called me and I returned to Umuahia on Tuesday morning. I went to the school and was told the same story.

“So, I went to the police and reported it. They gave me four police men and we searched for them but without success. They asked me to come back the next day and make a statement. They also asked me to go to radio station and make an announcement. I have done all these and till now I have not seen them.

“The public should please help me. God should please forgive my sins. I know I’m a sinner but I believe Jesus died for sinners like me. Please I need my four children rescued.”

The man who gave his phone number as 07057279866, appealed to anyone with useful information on how to locate the missing children to contact him